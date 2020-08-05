Search warrants served at YouTuber Jake Paul’s Calabasas mansion, FBI says

The FBI on Wednesday served search warrants at the Calabasas mansion of controversial YouTube influencer Jake Paul, authorities confirmed.

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned,” the FBI said in a statement.

No details about the investigation were available.

In June, Arizona police announced that Paul would face misdemeanor charges following a riot at a mall outside Phoenix. Paul, 23, was identified as a participant in the melee at Scottsdale Fashion Square and was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a statement at the time.

