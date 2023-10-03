Mammoth Mountain is starting to get skiers and snowboarders hyped for the start of the 2023-24 winter season.

The Mono County resort shared photos and video from its first snowfall, which arrived over the weekend. The dusting made for a picturesque scene, but there probably wasn’t enough snow to lure any backcountry skiers to the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Mammoth’s Mountains First Snowfall. Oct. 2, 2023. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)

Mammoth Mountain’s opening day is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Resort officials can only hope and dream that this season matches last year’s record snowfall when Mammoth received over 900 inches, allowing the resort to stay open until Aug. 6.

Mammoth is California’s highest ski resort and typically receives among the highest snowfall totals of any resort in North America.