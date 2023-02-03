Fire crews are battled a large fire at a commercial building in Lynwood Friday morning, and after the Los Angeles County Fire Department allocated more resources, the fire was knocked down.

The blaze in the single-story building in the 2800 block of Las Flores Boulevard erupted at about 10:30 a.m., fire officials said.

By 11:09 a.m., it was declared a second-alarm blaze, and less than 10 minutes later, a knockdown was declared.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.