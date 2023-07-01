The second bus carrying migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Los Angeles arrived in L.A. on Saturday afternoon.

The bus arrived at Union Station from Brownsville, Texas around 12:40 p.m., the LA Times said.

The 41 migrants, who are from Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, Belize and Nicaragua, were recently paroled by the Border Patrol and are voluntarily making the 1,600-mile journey.

According to a spokesperson for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, the Mayor’s Office learned of the bus yesterday, and they quickly mobilized a welcome committee made up of city and county workers alongside a coalition of nonprofit organizations and faith partners.

This is the second group of migrants that has been bussed from Texas to Los Angeles; on June 14, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that a group of 42 migrants was bussed to L.A. from the city of McAllen.

“Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a press release. “Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its sanctuary city status.”

Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. in 2022. Since then, Abbott has added New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and Denver as drop-off locations.

According to the press release sent out by Governor Abbott’s office, more than 21,600 migrants have been transported to sanctuary cities across the country.

Los Angeles isn’t the only California city that has received migrants; in June, two private planes dropped off groups of migrants in Sacramento under direction from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office.

In a statement, the L.A. Welcomes Collective said that “Regardless of origin, transportation method or intent, the focus of the L.A. Welcomes Collective this Fourth of July weekend is to receive migrants with dignity and respect and in coordination with partners.”