A second suspect in the “unprovoked” murder of a Long Beach man in June has been arrested.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on June 27 on reports of a shooting death.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, 27-year-old Isaac Marshell IV, was outside of a business when he became involved in an altercation with two other men.

“The victim left the scene [and] later returned to the business in his vehicle and parked out front,” LBPD said in a statement. “While the victim was inside his vehicle, the same two male suspects approached him and assaulted him. During the altercation, one of the suspects shot the victim.”

Police also noted that a motive was unknown, but they believed that the attack was “unprovoked.”

The first suspect, Darrell Brock, 24, of Pennsylvania, was arrested near the crime scene by responding officers. He was booked for murder in the Long Beach City Jail and is being held on $2,000,000 bail.

The second suspect was able to flee on foot and evade capture until Friday, when he was arrested by West and South Division Directed Enforcement Team officers in the area of Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue.

He was identified as 33-year-old Carlos Alberto Jimenez Hernandez. According to police, he was experiencing homelessness in Long Beach.

Jimenez Hernandez was booked for one count of murder with his bail also set at $2,000,000.

Detectives are set to present the case to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office next week.