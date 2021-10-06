Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits SoCal, says homelessness among veterans is ‘unacceptable’

Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is visiting several VA facilities in Riverside, Los Angeles and Ventura Counties this week.

He addressed the issue of homelessness among U.S. veterans, telling KTLA that it’s “unacceptable.”

“Here’s what’s not acceptable anywhere in the country: the idea of there being a homeless veteran,” McDonough said. “Anyone who raises his hand or her hand, swears an oath to give his or her life to protect this country, will not be homeless — should not be homeless.”

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 6, 2021.