Section of Hawthorne Blvd. where Tiger Woods crashed is prone to accidents, locals say

The section of Hawthorne Boulevard in Rancho Palos Verdes where Tiger Woods lost control of his car Tuesday and was seriously injured in a rollover crash is known to local residents as a danger zone prone to accidents.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on a curvy, steep stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard near Blackhorse Road, where signs warn trucks to use lower gears when traveling downhill.

Donnie Nelson, a resident of Rolling Hills, said there are one or two serious crashes every year on the roadway.

“Most of the time,” he said, “trucks come down the hill and lose their brakes.”

