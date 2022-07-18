A sign of a beach closure is shown in this undated photo provided by the city of Huntington Beach.

A section of the Huntington Beach coast was closed Monday afternoon after a report of a shark sighting, city officials said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the water in Sunset Beach between Warner Avenue & Anderson Street will be closed for the next several hours due to a reported shark sighting,” officials said in a tweet.

They added that information about reopening will be provided at Safe Beach Day.

The website shows that lifeguard towers 26, 22, 17, 12, 8 and 4 along Sunset Beach remained closed at 3:15 p.m.

No additional details about the reported shark sighting have been released.

