Caltrans is closing portions of the 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs and Norwalk Thursday and Fridays and into Saturday morning so overhead signs can be changed and installed, the department announced.

The right two lanes of the northbound freeway between the Carmenita Road on and off ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The right two lanes of the northbound freeway between Bloomfield Avenue and Norwalk Boulevard/San Antonio Drive will be closed from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The right two lanes of the southbound freeway between Alondra Boulevard and Valley View Avenue will be closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Another closure of the southbound on and off ramps for Valley View Avenue will take place from Friday night at 7 p.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m.

For an alternate route, northbound travelers can take the westbound 91 Freeway to the northbound 605 to the northbound 5. For those traveling south, reverse those directions.

For information, visit twitter.com/CaltransDist7.