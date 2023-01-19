Housing insecure people who sleep in their cars will soon be able to park overnight in a secure parking lot near LAX, the airport announced Thursday. The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners unanimously approved the measure.

The parking lot is located on La Cienega Boulevard and 111th Street, a news release said. The secure location will also have restrooms, security, and trash services.

People who use the parking lot for overnight housing will be required to: leave the site during the day, during nonoperational hours, and sign a code of conduct. They will also be required to enroll in a program that will help them find more permanent housing, a news release said.

Safe Parking LA, a county program that aims to provide secure overnight parking for housing-insecure residents, will facilitate the program in conjunction with the Mayor’s office, the City Administrative Office, and Council District 11, which represents the parking lot’s location.

The L.A. City Council approved funding for this program last year, according to a news release.

More than 19,000 people of LA County’s approximately 69,000 homeless live in their vehicles, according to the most recent count from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, the news release said.

“As both a city department and as a member of the communities in which we operate, Los Angeles World Airports must do its part to address the crisis of homelessness,” Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer of LAWA, said

This is the first time an airport in L.A. County has been approved by The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners to house a pilot program like this.