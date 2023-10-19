Stunning surveillance video showed the moment a vehicle crashed into the front of a tobacco store in Brea Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at Tobacco Buzz on West Imperial Highway.

Video shows a BMW crash into the store, hitting two people and knocking down store shelves.

The two people, a maintenance worker and a customer, were injured in the crash.

The store owner said the building sustained major damage and it was red-tagged by the city code enforcement.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by witnesses as a middle-aged woman, was taken away from the scene. Police have not said if she suffered any injuries or if she is expected to face criminal charges.