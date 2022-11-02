Authorities with the Irvine Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect who was captured on security video stealing an expensive necklace from Kay Jewlers in the Irvine Spectrum Center.

Fredemclave Ishan Benjaminanderson, 20, of Menifee, was arrested in connection to the robbery Tuesday afternoon at his residence, police said in a news release.

Security video of the Oct. 17 incident showed the suspect inside the store, holding the necklace, before dashing out the door with the jewelry.

Police said that employees at the store tried and failed to stop him, before he eventually left the area in a gray Toyota Corolla.

After posting video and photos of the incident to social media, on Oct. 26, police said they received a tip that eventually led to his identification and arrest.

Benjaminanderson was booked on robbery and burglary charges.