Police are looking for more possible victims of a security guard accused in a series of sexual assaults in Koreatown.

On Sept. 29, a 20-year-old woman reported she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a man, later identified as 38-year-old Matthew Scott Reyes, in the area of 3rd Street and Western Avenue.

The suspect was subdued by a passerby and ended up being hospitalized for his injuries, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers took Reyes into custody.

An investigation tied Reyes to two other sexual assaults in the area that occurred in the previous month.

Police arrested Reyes on Oct. 4. He was charged days later with two counts each of rape, forced oral copulation and robbery. He remains in custody on $1.5 million bail.

Authorities identified three women allegedly assaulted by Reyes, but they believe more may have been victimized.

Reyes worked as a security guard and may have worn dark clothing resembling a security uniform during the assaults. He was driving a white Toyota Corolla at the time of his arrest.

Authorities provided a photo of Reyes and described him as a Filipino with brown eyes and black hair. His hair is shaved on the sides and worn in a ponytail with the tip dyed red. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

“He preyed upon young women by luring them into a false sense of security before he shockingly attacked them,” LAPD Detective Asia Hodge said. “Tragically, victims like that are often too shaken up to come forward and report what happened because they’re afraid of retaliation. Now that he’s off the streets, we hope they’ll feel comfortable speaking up and putting a stop to this.”

Anyone with additional information about the suspect or has information that could lead to identifying additional victims is asked to contact LAPD’s west bureau special assault section at 213-473-0447.