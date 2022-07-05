The Murrieta Police Department has arrested a man accused of striking a woman multiple times while working as a security guard at a local bar last month.

On Saturday, June 25, around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the Cove Bar and Grill on the 40600 block of Murrieta Hot Springs Road for a report of an altercation between a security guard and a bar patron.

Witnesses reported seeing the customer, identified as Ashly Guardino, fall to the ground after she was hit by the security guard. Guardino lost consciousness for several minutes and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The security guard, identified as 24-year-old Kingtupu Logotala of Hemet, fled the scene before police arrived. Logotala was taken into custody and arrested later in the day.

He was booked into jail to await charges for assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious injury. He has since posted his $25,000 bail and been released.

Guardino told KTLA she suffered a skull fracture, a broken eye socket and has lost all hearing in her left ear. She spent nine days in the hospital recovering from her injuries, she said.

Video from a security camera in the parking lot where the altercation happened showed Guardino and Logotala yelling at each other. At one point, Logotala strikes the woman, who falls to the ground. Guardino returns to her feet and swings at the security guard, but misses. Logotala then hits her again, knocking her unconscious as her body goes limp on the ground.

“I could’ve been saying whatever I wanted, I don’t know what it was, I don’t know what he was saying, it could’ve been anything. It never gives anybody a right to put hands on anybody ever, male or female,” Guardino said.

Murrieta police are attempting to locate additional witnesses who saw what happened on the night of June 25. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ryan Hollenweger at 951-461-6361 or Sergeant Miguel Garcia at 951-461-6362.

Once the investigation is completed, the case will be forwarded to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office which will ultimately make the decision whether or not to file charges.

Guardino has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of her medical care.