A nightclub security guard beaten to death in Hollywood by a mob of people early Sunday morning has been identified by friends and coworkers.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the Dragonfly Hollywood nightclub in the 6500 block of Santa Monica Boulevard near Wilcox Avenue around 2 a.m. on reports of a group of 7 to 11 people attacking one person.

Friends and coworkers, some of whom gathered outside the club Sunday night to drop off candles and pay their respects, identified the security guard as Daniel Sandifer.

“Good guy, love him, family-oriented man…just sad,” one of his friends, who did not want to appear on camera, told KTLA. “Unfortunate situation, words were exchanged, and they ended up jumping him.”

Police are still investigating whether the fight began inside the club and spilled on to the street or if it began outside entirely. The nightclub was open and full of patrons when the incident took place.

“The victim was working at this nightclub, and a large group – for unknown reasons – confronted that security guard, causing him to fall into the street,” said LAPD West Bureau Homicide Division Detective Samuel Marullo. “At which time the group advanced and kicked and stomped him to death.”

Police said the suspects fled the area on foot, going westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard to southbound Hudson Avenue.

Video from the scene captured first responders attempting life-saving measures on Sandifer, a father of two according to his friend, who police say was 32 years old.

Dragonfly Hollywood was still open and full of patrons at the time of the security guard’s death. According to the club’s social media, it was hosting its weekly Signature Saturdays event, with Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley headlining the festivities.

“It was brutal, that shouldn’t even happen,” another of Sandifer’s friends said. “They should’ve just let it go, just walk away. He had a life to live. I don’t know how they felt, but…he got two kids to go home to. Now he can’t even see his kids no more.”

Outside the club, which was slated to hosts an event on Sunday called Sunday Night Fever, a small memorial was growing in honor of Sandifer. The club was closed out of respect for his death.

No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information regarding the brutal attack is urged to contact the LAPD immediately.