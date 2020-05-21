Security guard faces year in prison after 5-year-old uses unlocked gun to fatally shoot himself in Leimert Park

Police respond to a shooting in the Leimert Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A security guard faces up to a year in prison for not locking up a loaded firearm that a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself with last year in South Los Angeles, authorities said Thursday.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office charged Jaylin Burdette with criminal storage of a firearm, unlawful storage of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a news release.

On Nov. 13, 2019, Burdette had gone to celebrate his 26th birthday at his mother’s home in the 2000 block of 41st Drive in Leimert Park, where she fostered the young child.

Burdette allegedly found a loaded gun in the alley behind the house and brought it inside, placing it in a container in a closet in the child’s bedroom, according to the City Attorney’s Office.

Days later, the boy found the gun while playing and shot himself. He died at a hospital.

One adult and several children under 12 years old were at the home when the shooting took place, Los Angeles police Department officials said at the time.

“Time and again I’ve emphasized that it’s absolutely crucial to lock up your guns, and this horrific incident illustrates exactly why,” Feuer said in a written statement. “In Los Angeles, locking up guns is the law because it saves lives and prevents unthinkable tragedies like the one we allege here.

If convicted on all three charges, Burdette faces a maximum sentence of 1 year in jail and $1,000 in fines, authorities said.

“With kids home from school, safely storing firearms has never been more important,” Feuer said.

