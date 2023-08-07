A security guard shot and killed a woman after she attacked him with several weapons in Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a business in the 5400 block of Hollywood Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arriving on scene, officers learned that the woman, believed to be a transient, attacked the grocery store security guard with a fire extinguisher and then a screwdriver, leading him to shoot her.

“What occurred was a confrontation between an individual and a security guard at the Ralphs grocery store,” said Lt. Robert Peters with the West Bureau Homicide Division. “During the confrontation, the individual armed themselves with a heavy fire extinguisher and was using it as a weapon, alternately putting the fire extinguisher down to arm themselves with a screwdriver.”

When the suspect made an aggressive move towards the security guard, he fired a single round that struck her in the upper body, authorities said.

The security guard immediately called for an ambulance and began rendering aid, and he was assisted by responding officers.

The woman was then rushed to a local hospital by paramedics where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The security guard was said to be uninjured.

It remains unclear when the Ralphs will reopen.

Elizabeth Chapman and Luis Zuniga contributed to this report.