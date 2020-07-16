Security guard fatally shots man after being stabbed in Mar Vista altercation

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Mar Vista on July 15, 2020. (KTLA)

A security guard who was allegedly stabbed by a man, fatally shot his assailant during an altercation in Mar Vista Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

About 12:05 p.m., a man armed with a knife confronted a security guard at a construction site at Modjeska Place and Inglewood Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department officials told KTLA.

During an altercation, the man allegedly stabbed the security guard several times before running away.

The guard chased the alleged stabber to West Charnock Road and Inglewood Boulevard, where a second altercation occurred, police said.

The guard then shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The guard was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

No further details about the incident, including what led to the altercations, were released Wednesday.