Video captured the moment a security guard in Beverly Hills grabbed a child who was choking and turning blue from his frantic mother and saved the baby’s life.

The terrifying incident unfolded last Friday outside a 76 gas station on Santa Monica Boulevard and Crescent Drive.

Surveillance cameras at the station show the mother carrying her child, desperately calling out for a doctor who could help the choking baby. The security guard can be seen taking the child and lifting him up as the mother, bereft, falls to the ground.

“She was very devastated,” said Jose Peraza, an attendant at the 76 gas station who helped console the mother. “He was dying, not breathing or anything. So, a couple of security guards, they helped her out.”

The guards, who work for Covered Six, a private security firm contracted by the city of Beverly Hills, sprung into action.

“My partner told the security guard to hit the little baby on the back. That’s the way he reacted, you know,” Peraza told KTLA.

In the video, the security guard can be seen holding the child and with the help of another person, patting him on the back. Moments later, the young boy was breathing again.

Good Samaritans, including the security guard, seen here helping a child who was choking after the boy’s mother, frantically seeking help, handed him over on May 26, 2023. (KTLA)

Paramedics, seen here, treating the child after he started breathing again on May 26, 2023. (KTLA)

The tense ordeal lasted only a few minutes from the time the mother pulled into the gas station until the moment paramedics arrived at the scene.

“They’re doing a good job,” Peraza said. “That’s a human being, you got to help.”

KTLA reached out to the security company for comment but has yet to hear back.