A Chatsworth security guard was struck in the head on Sept. 8, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A security guard was attacked and suffered a head injury when multiple armed bandits attempted to rob a Chatsworth business early Friday morning.

The attack in the 21700 block of Lassen Street was reported at around 3:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said five armed men assaulted a security guard with an unknown object, then fled the scene. It’s unclear if the attackers actually broke into the business.

Footage from the scene shows the guard holding an ice pack to his head, which had a visible wound on its back side.

Police could be seen at the business investigating the attack. They were also spotted searching a Jeep parked nearby.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.