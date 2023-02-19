Two people are in the hospital after firing at each other during a dispute at a gathering of food vendors near LAX Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 9100 block of South Sepulveda Blvd. in the Westchester area, near where several local food trucks had gathered.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said an armed security guard contronted a man for not paying for parking at the lot across the street from the food vendor gathering.

The confrontation became physical and the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the security guard, police said. The security guard then pulled out his own gun and returned fire, hitting the suspect.

Multiple ambulances and law enforcement officers responded to the scene. Both the security guard and the suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. They were most recently listed in stable condition, LAPD said.

Crime scene tape could be seen surrounding two scenes: the parking lot where the dispute began and the lot across the street where the food trucks were parked.

An independent journalist on the scene spoke to several of the food truck vendors who said they gather at the parking lot every weekend and have only experienced peaceful gatherings.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-527-3247.