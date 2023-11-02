Security has been increased after two students were stabbed and several others were injured after a large brawl broke out at Van Nuys High School earlier this week.

Parents are now pushing for the school district to implement more permanent safety measures before the next potential incident becomes even worse.

Officials announced a Los Angeles school police officer will now be stationed on school grounds. Prior to the brawl, there was no formal district policy that allowed for a school officer to be placed on campus.

The violence unfolded on Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. in the school’s quad area and involved around 11 students.

“As a result of that incident at least one student produced an unidentified weapon … and stabbed two students,” said Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District. “Those two students have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Two students were stabbed after a violent brawl broke out at Van Nuys High School on Nov. 1, 2023.

Two students were stabbed after a violent brawl broke out at Van Nuys High School on Nov. 1, 2023.

Two students were stabbed after a violent brawl broke out at Van Nuys High School on Nov. 1, 2023.

Students were stabbed at Van Nuys High School on Nov. 1, 2023. (KTLA)

Suspect being detained after two students were stabbed as a violent brawl broke out at Van Nuys High School on Nov. 1, 2023. (KTLA)

Police officers now stationed on campus after two students were stabbed after a violent brawl broke out at Van Nuys High School on Nov. 1, 2023. (KTLA)

Two students were stabbed after a violent brawl broke out at Van Nuys High School on Nov. 1, 2023. (KTLA)

In total, five students were injured and at least four required hospitalization. Three students were detained in connection with the brawl and stabbing, which witnesses believe may have been gang-related.

Of the officers’ presence, Carvalho added, “I have directed regional superintendents and the principals that if they know of, suspect of, if any information that would put them in a position of feeling that the presence of a police officer as an agent of détente to ensure safety and security in school would be appropriate, they can request the presence of that officer.”

The school was placed on lockdown for most of the day and eventually, classes ended around 3:30 p.m.

In 2020, the LAUSD school board voted to decrease the school police budget and have officers only patrol off-campus areas. Parents tell KTLA they believe that decision is now placing their children in danger and are demanding immediate change.

“We need officers at all times, not just for this [incident],” said one parent, who did not wish to be identified. “They said for a couple of days, for this week? It’s all the time. They always need an officer inside. They even need metal detectors.”

“I think it’s much better if we have more police to try to take care of the kids so they don’t do these kinds of things at school,” said another parent.

The three students who were detained were later booked at a detention center in Los Padrinos.

It’s unclear how long the officers will be stationed at the Van Nuys High School campus, but some parents have expressed the desire to see this change become permanent.

LAPD officers and the Van Nuys Gang Unit are continuing to investigate the case.