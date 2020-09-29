Security video shows man pistol-whipping LAPD officer at station before pointing his own gun at him

A “closed” sign is taped to the door at LAPD’s Harbor Division station in San Pedro on Sept. 27, 2020. (KTLA)

A security video from inside the Los Angeles Police station where a veteran officer was attacked this weekend shows the officer get knocked to the ground and repeatedly pistol-whipped with his own gun before the attacker points the gun at the officer’s chest at close range.

The video, obtained by The Times, reveals for the first time the full and potentially deadly nature of the Saturday night attack on the 37-year department veteran inside the Harbor Community station in San Pedro.

Police sources said investigators believe the man repeatedly pulled the trigger, creating a clicking sound each time, but that a safety mechanism on the gun prevented it from firing — saving the officer’s life.

Jose Cerpa Guzman, the alleged assailant, is being held on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer on $2.23 million bail. The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital but escaped with “bumps and bruises,” according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

