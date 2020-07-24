Seeking a quarantine buddy? Cat adoptions fees are waived this weekend at L.A. city shelters

Cats up for adoption are seen in this undated photo from the Los Angeles Animal Services website.

Angelenos looking for a furry quarantine companion can take home a cat with no adoption fees at city animal shelters this weekend.

Los Angeles Animal Services’ “Catapalooza” event will run Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26. The Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation will cover the adoption fees for cats, and adoption fees for kittens will be waived thanks to a grant from the ASPCA.

Brenda Barnette, the agency’s general manager, suggested people bring multiple feline friends into their lives.

“Cats make great companions. They are active and entertaining. Get two or three and you can maximize the fun!” she wrote in a statement. “Don’t be concerned, cats sleep a lot too.”

As of Thursday evening, L.A. Animals Services had more than 120 cats to choose from in its online database.

The adoption process has been altered in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those interested will need to pick out which pet they’d like to meet from the agency’s website and call 888-452-7381 with the animal’s ID number.

Animals Services will share all information they have on the cat, and if the person wants to move forward, adoption paperwork will be completed over the phone.

A pick-up appointment will then be scheduled, where you can meet the pet in person. Appointments are held daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No more than 10 people are allowed within the shelter at a time as part of the agency’s social distancing protocols.

For more information, visit laanimalservices.com or call 888-452-7381.

This Friday and Sunday, bring home a new love from LA Animal Services while adoption fees are waived for all cats and kittens for the Catapalooza adoption event, courtesy of The Pet Care Foundation. See you there! 😻 pic.twitter.com/1UV1bIVI1j — LA Animal Services (@LACityPets) July 23, 2020