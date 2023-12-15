Travelers with the California DMV wallet app on their smartphones can use it for ID verification at select terminals at Los Angeles International Airport. The new addition comes to the airport just in time for end-of-the-year holiday travel.

The Transportation Security Administration at LAX announced the news on Friday.

Holiday travelers going through terminals 3 and 7 at LAX can use the mobile app to verify their identity by following these steps:

Open “show my mDL” on the app Scan the QR code Have your photo taken

A TSA officer will be there to verify your image and information match. TSA announced that the photos taken will “never be stored or used for any other purpose than immediate identity verification.”

The mobile ID verification process isn’t a requirement, so those who prefer not to do it can opt-out. Travelers should continue to carry their physical driver’s license or photo ID, a news release said.

The Automobile Club of Southern California forecasts that more than 9.5 million people will take to the skies and roads between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1 to reach their holiday destination.

The latest forecast is a 3% increase from last year and a 2% increase from 2019.

Nationwide, AAA projects that about 115.2 million people will go 50 miles or more from home during the same period.

Travelers interested in using mobile ID verification while traveling can download the CA DMV Wallet app for free on the App Store or Google Play.