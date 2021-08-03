Select senior centers, programs to reopen at L.A. County parks in first phase of reopening after COVID-19 shutdown

Locals watch a film at a park in Los Angeles County around July 2021. (Photo by L.A. County Parks and Recreation)

Los Angeles County will begin a phased reopening of its senior centers, which were some of the first facilities to shut down when COVID-19 started to spread locally.

A handful of centers are slated to reopen Wednesday, followed by another select set to open next Monday as part of the first phase of reopening, the county announced.

The senior centers have been closed since March 16, 2020.

To welcome back seniors, L.A. County Parks and Recreation will hold a welcome week from Aug. 23 to 27 with special activities planned from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each day.

“Our senior programs and centers are a lifeline for our aging community to build social connections, promote wellness and provide vital resources and services to help older adults age well and live well,” Norma Garcia-González, director of L.A. County Parks and Rereation, said.

She said Parks and Recreation’s senior programs and centers are “where older adults can engage in activities that promote mental and physical fitness, experience opportunities to stay active … and build lifelong friendships.”

Starting Wednesday, older adults can make plans to catch up with friends or make new ones at the Franklin D. Roosevelt, Yvonne B. Burke and William Steinmetz senior centers, or they can participate in senior programs at Adventure, Mayberry, Salazar and Stephen Sorenson parks. Those near Lennox Park will be able to join the senior program starting on Monday, Aug. 9.

Attendees will have a chance to participate in a variety of activities, including cultural classes and events, gentle yoga, chair exercise, special interest, and resource and referral services, the county said.

Regular hours at the senior centers and programs are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While the pandemic is far from over, roughly 90% of the county’s adults age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 79% being fully vaccinated, according to the latest county data.

Park officials said all participants of the programs and those who attend the senior centers will be required to follow all COVID-19 guidelines set by L.A. County.

Meanwhile, in-person meal programs provided by the Department on Aging are tentatively scheduled to begin in October.

Locations reopening Aug. 4:

Senior centers Franklin D. Roosevelt Park – 7600 Graham Ave., Los Angeles William Steinmetz Park – 1545 S. Stimson Ave., Hacienda Heights Yvonne B. Burke Senior and Community Center – 4750 W. 62nd St., Los Angeles



Senior programs Adventure Park – 10130 Gunn Ave., Whittier Mayberry Park – 13201 Meyer Rd., Whittier Salazar Park – 3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles Stephen Sorenson Park – 16802 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles

