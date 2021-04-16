Selena Day honors the late Tejano icon on what would have been her 50th birthday

If Selena Day wasn’t marked on your calendar already, now is the time to do so. The celebration honors the late singer Selena Quintanilla’s birthday; she would have turned 50 today.

Selena, as she was simply known, rose to fame in the early 1990s as a driving force in Tejano music, a male-dominated genre that she helped launch into the mainstream. At age 23, she was murdered March 31, 1995, by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club.

Twenty-six years after her death, the Tejano icon is still remembered and revered for her legacy, especially for what she meant to the Latino community.

“Happy Birthday to Selena Quintanilla-Perez. The Queen of Tex-Mex music wouldve turned 50 years old today. Her legacy and the doors she opened for latino artists in the music industry will always be remembered!” one Twitter user wrote.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

happy birthday to the legend herself! today selena would’ve turned 50. the impact she had not only on the music industry but the whole world is undeniable. we love you so much selena, your legacy still shines bright 26 years on, we miss and love you forever & always🤍 #Selena50 pic.twitter.com/Os36v1kE53 — nat | SELENA DAY! (@CAPTlVEHEART) April 16, 2021

Selena Quintanilla would have been 50 years old today. She might not be here physically with us but she will forever live on through her music and in the hearts of all of us who love her and remember her always. Happy birthday to this beautiful angel. ✨ #Selena50 pic.twitter.com/MEsZ5eG64j — 𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗔 (@loveselq) April 16, 2021