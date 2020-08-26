Self-proclaimed tutor arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting 12-year-old boy in Santa Ana

A self-proclaimed tutor was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy he taught, police said.

The child reported being sexually assaulted by Michael Douglas Bailey, 30, at the man’s home in the 500 block of East Pine Avenue, where he would frequently allow children from the neighborhood to come over for internet access, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Michael Douglas Bailey, 30, is seen in an undated booking photo provided by the Santa Ana Police Department on Aug. 25, 2020.

“The victim reported being inside Bailey’s home when Bailey sexually assaulted him as he went to the restroom,” police said.

Officers responded to the home Monday and arrested Bailey on multiple counts of child abuse.

He was booked into a Santa Ana jail, where he was held until he posted $100,000 bail, police said.

Bailey is not affiliated with the Santa Ana Unified School District.

“Santa Ana Police Department Detectives believe Bailey may have committed other crimes due to his actions,” the department said.

Anyone with information can call Detective Nick Vega at 714-245-8368 or email nvega@santa-ana.org.