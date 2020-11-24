Semi lands of SUV after overturning on 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights; SigAlert issued for southbound lanes

A tanker truck overturned and landed on top of an SUV on the 5 Freeway Tuesday morning, prompting officials to close all southbound lanes through the Lincoln Heights area.

The crash, involving the truck and two other vehicles, occurred about 6:04 a.m. near North Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident website.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the truck had landed on top of a white SUV after overturning on the freeway.

A third damaged vehicle, a black pickup truck, could also be seen on the right shoulder of the freeway.

Emergency crews were at the scene treating several of the people involved in the crash.

The extent of the injuries were unknown but some were placed into ambulances at the scene.

Officials closed all southbound lanes as a result of the crash, prompting traffic to backup for several miles.

All northbound lanes remained open.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.