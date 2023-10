A semi-truck flipped over on the 60 Freeway overnight, spilling gallons of fuel into the roadway.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound side of the 60 Freeway in the City of Industry near Azusa Avenue, according to preliminary information from police.

A semi-truck crash caused a massive fuel spill on the 60 Freeway on Oct. 24, 2023. (OnSceneTV)

All four lanes of the freeway were closed temporarily while crews cleaned up the wrecked truck and spilled fuel, CHP said, but they have since reopened.

The truck driver was not seriously injured.