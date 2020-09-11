Semitruck falls off freeway into West Carson nursery

A semi truck rolled over off a freeway in Harbor on Sept. 10, 2020. (KTLA)

A semitruck rolled off a freeway and landed in an adjacent nursery in West Carson Thursday, officials said.

The big rig was on the 110 Freeway when it fell off and landed in the 24000 block of Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The driver of the truck was able to get out of the vehicle at some point, officials said.

One other person in another vehicle was affected, although it was not immediately clear how, and was still in their vehicle on the freeway when help arrived. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a gray vehicle with some damage to its front passenger side and a deployed airbag being loaded onto a tow truck.

Fire officials later said they transported two adults to the hospital in fair condition.

Fuel was leaking from the semitruck following the crash, and firefighters were on scene working to contain the spilled product while waiting for hazardous materials specialists to arrive.

Aerial video showed the large big rig with a yellow front section rolled onto its side just off the freeway, as fire officials examined the scene.

Some potted plants at the nursery could be seen smashed and dispersed around the truck.

BIG RIG CRASH | SB 110 Frwy x PCH | A Big Rig truck has travelled off the freeway and landed in an adjacent nursery in the 24000 blk of Vermont Ave. Saddle tanks leaking fuel prompting a Haz-Mat response. Working together with our partners @LAFD#VermontIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 10, 2020