Longtime California Sen. Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized Tuesday after falling at her San Francisco home, according to reports.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on the fall after talking to Feinstein’s spokesperson Adam Russell Wednesday.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during a confirmation hearing Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

The 90-year-old senator was only taken to the hospital as a precaution and returned to her home after an hour or two when her scans were clear, Russell told the Chronicle.

Feinstein’s office also criticized TMZ, which was the first outlet to post about the fall.

“Original TMZ report was inaccurate. She is not currently in the hospital,” the statement read.

Feinstein recently had what appeared to be a moment of confusion during the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on July 27.

The senator began delivering a speech instead of voting and was eventually told to just “say aye” by committee Chairwoman Patty Murray.

Concerns over Feinstein’s health have resulted in some calls for her to step down from her position as senator.