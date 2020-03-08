Sen. Ted Cruz announces self-imposed quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure at CPAC

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) leaves after a vote at the U.S. Capitol February 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Senate has voted cloture on S.1, the United States – Israel Security Assistance Authorization Bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sen. Ted Cruz announced Sunday that he is quarantining himself at his home in Texas "out of an abundance of caution" after learning he briefly interacted with a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington D.C. in late February who later tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Republican congressman was informed last night that a person he had shaken hands with and had a brief conversation had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus during the conference, he said in a written statement.

"I'm not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy," Cruz wrote. "Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medial authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me was extremely low."

The circumstances do not meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control criteria for self-quarantine, and Cruz said those he's interacted with since CPAC should not be worried about potential transmission.

"Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction."

Today I released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020