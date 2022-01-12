Senate panel approves nomination for L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to serve as ambassador to India

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti in December. A Senate committee on Wednesday approved his nomination to be U.S. ambassador to India.(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination to serve as U.S. ambassador to India was confirmed Wednesday by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The mayor’s approval was expected after his uneventful hearing last month before the congressional panel. His nomination now heads to the Senate, where it requires a simple majority vote.

The mayor’s term is scheduled to end in December 2022. If he is confirmed by the Senate, the Los Angeles City Council could name an acting mayor to fill the job until a new mayor is elected. City Council President Nury Martinez has also suggested she could temporarily fill the post.

There had been speculation that members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee would press Garcetti on his handling of alleged sexual harassment by a longtime Garcetti aide, but it didn’t become a significant issue for the mayor.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.