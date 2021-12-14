Senate to weigh L.A. Mayor Garcetti’s nomination to be ambassador to India

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at news conference outside the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, on Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will be questioned on Tuesday by lawmakers weighing his nomination to become the U.S. ambassador to India.

Garcetti will appear with two other nominees for diplomatic posts at a morning hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

President Biden in July nominated the 50-year-old mayor to fill the job, a critical position in an administration seeking to build alliances in the Indo-Pacific as a bulwark against China. Garcetti’s nomination has dragged on amid a broader effort by Republican senators that has slowed the confirmation process of dozens of would-be diplomats.

The mayor is likely to be asked about his tenure leading the nation’s second largest city, which has been battered by rising rates of violent crime and a homelessness crisis. And he is expected to face tough questions from Republicans about his relationship with Hunter Biden, the president’s son. Garcetti attended Hunter Biden’s L.A. art show this fall, raising conflict-of-interest issues around whether people would seek out Biden’s work to align themselves with the president.

