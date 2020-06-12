Senior citizen killed in San Bernardino hit-and-run

The intersection of 7th Street and Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a a vehicle and driver that fatally struck a 67-year-old pedestrian and then fled the scene in San Bernardino early Thursday.

The collision took place about 2:25 a.m. at Waterman Avenue and 7th Street, according to San Bernardino Police Department Detective Dan Acosta.

An “unknown vehicle driven by an unknown driver” was headed south on Waterman when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, Acosta said in a written statement. The pedestrian had been walking south in the No. 2 lane of Waterman Avenue.

“The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene,” the detective said. “Speed does appear to be a factor in this collision.”

It was not clear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the deadly crash.

The victim was not identified pending notification of family.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Bernardino police Detective Acosta or Sgt. Jeff Harvey at 909-384-5792.