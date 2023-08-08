The most high-profile case involved is a quadruple homicide that occurred at a birthday party in Inglewood in early 2022

The charges stem from four separate shootings that left seven victims dead

Seven men have been charged in connection with a string of fatal shootings that occurred in Los Angeles, Compton and Inglewood in late 2021 and early 2022, officials announced Tuesday.

The charges stemmed from a 37-count grand jury indictment that was unsealed on Monday and involved four separate incidents in which seven victims lost their lives to “senseless violence,” according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities called the investigations into the shootings “complex,” and the men were described as gang members.

Seven men charged in a string of shootings in Los Angeles County are seen in images released by the DA’s Office on Aug. 8, 2023. (KTLA)

The first in the series of shootings occurred at an RV park in South Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2021.

Two victims, Jose Palma and Hector Cervantes, were killed when shots were fired into an RV.

Six of the seven defendants were charged in the case: Kendale Taylor, Cory Ervin, Kalil Santos, Kevin Salter, Terrance Adams and Marvin Linnear.

The next day, three people were shot and wounded at a gas station in the Willowbrook area.

Five defendants were charged in connection with that incident: Ervin, Santos, Salter, Adams and Linnear, officials said.

A shooting on Dec. 14 near Compton left one dead, Antonio Dotson, and one injured.

Four defendants were charged in that case: Ervin, Santos, Linnear and Semaj Brown.

The highest profile case involved in the indictment was a quadruple homicide that occurred in Inglewood on Jan. 23, 2022.

Breahna Stines, who was celebrating her 20th birthday, Marneysha Hamilton, Teron Whittiker and Jayden Griffen, were all killed in the shooting.

Photos of victims killed in the Inglewood shooting are displayed on Jan. 24, 2021. (KTLA)

Three defendants, Taylor, Ervin and Santos, were charged in the case.

“This level of violence shocks the conscience and is completely unacceptable,” DA George Gascón said during a news conference Tuesday announcing the charges.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said the first shooting stemmed from a disagreement that eventually escalated to the killing.

“The taking of seven lives in such a short period of time, lives that had futures, and while none of them, or us, is perfect, none of them deserved this type of outcome,” Moore said.

Here is a breakdown of the charges each defendant faces:

Kendale Taylor, 24, was charged with six counts of murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and four counts of attempted murder.

Cory Ervin, 30, was charged with seven counts of murder, five counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, seven counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kalil Santos, 22, was charged with seven counts of murder, five counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, seven counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kevin Salter, 21, was charged with two counts of murder, four counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, two counts of attempted murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Terrence Adams, 33. was charged with two counts of murder four counts of conspiracy to commit a crime two counts of attempted murder one count of assault with an assault weapon and two counts of possession of firearm by a felon.

Marvin Linnear, 55, was charged with three counts of murder five counts of conspiracy to commit a crime three counts of attempted murder two counts of assault with an assault weapon and three counts of possession of firearm by a felon.

Semaj Brown, 25, was charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit a crime, one count of attempted murder, one count of assault with an assault weapon, one count of possession of firearm by a felon.