Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a Sephora in Irvine. 

The theft happened on Nov. 18 when a male and female suspect walked into a Sephora store and stole around $2,170 worth of beauty products, Irvine police said.

An image of the duo captured on surveillance video was released in hopes the public may recognize them.

  • Two suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of beauty items from a Sephora in Irvine on Nov. 18, 2023. (Irvine Police Department)
  • The suspects' white SUV, possibly a Chevy Traverse, with a very large item attached to the roof. (Irvine Police Department)
Security footage of their vehicle shows a white SUV, possibly a Chevy Traverse, with a very large, dark-colored item attached to the roof. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the theft is asked to email Irvine city officials at njohnson@cityofirvine.org.