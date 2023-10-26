A man accused of stealing from Nordstrom stores in Los Angeles and businesses on El Paseo in Palm Desert was arrested Sunday and faces 11 felony charges, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Nickolas Mallory, 25, was arrested at a Los Angeles home by officers, including some from the LAPD Organized Retail Crime Task Force, police said in a news release.

In addition to the thefts from Nordstrom stores and El Paseo businesses, Mallory was “also responsible for multiple Felony crimes in the Los Angeles Area and Riverside County resulting in a loss in excess of $100,000 in merchandise,” police said.

Police said they found stolen property, as well as evidence linking Mallory to the thefts, including two guns — one of which was modified to be fully automatic — two high-capacity magazines, ammunition and more than $2,000 cash.

He was initially booked on a robbery charge, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged him with 11 felonies: two counts of robbery, three counts of burglary, one count of organized retail crime, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition and one count of unlawful possession of an assault weapon.

His bail was set at $1.35 million.

Anyone with information, videos or photos of the incidents is asked to email ORC@lapd.online.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.