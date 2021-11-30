Series of crashes caught on camera on 110 Freeway in South L.A.

A series of crashes involving several vehicles on the southbound 110 Freeway were captured on camera in South Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on the freeway’s southbound lanes, near Manchester Avenue, in the area bordering the Vermont Knolls and Florence neighborhoods of South L.A.

One injury was reported after the crashes, but no information was available on the nature and extent of the injury.

Video shows one vehicle slamming into a stopped sedan, sending it spinning as sparks flew underneath it.

A third driver approaching the collision site then appears to lose control and crash into a nearby wall. A fourth vehicle then approaches and strikes one of the disabled cars.

California Highway Patrol told KTLA the incident is being recorded as four separate collisions.

In the aftermath of the crashes, at least two sedans were left badly damaged. One of them with its hood completely crushed, video from the scene showed.

It’s unclear what caused the collisions and no further details were immediately available.