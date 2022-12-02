The rain is here. A series of storms are bearing down on Southern California Friday and will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through the weekend.

While heavier showers are expected to remain mostly to our north, Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see between .25 and 1 inch of rain, with up to two inches possible at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

KTLA’s radar shows rain moving into Southern California at 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2022.

Los Angeles Weather Home Page

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are forecast to see up to 3 inches of rain through Sunday evening, with even higher totals expected in the mountains.

The weather service is also warning of strong winds through the weekend, with gusts between 25 and 45 mph as the fronts move through.

The widespread stormy weather will bring snow to our local resorts, with snow levels starting out around 7,000 feet before eventually dropping to about 6,000 feet.

The major mountain passes are expected to remain clear of snow through the weekend.

Drivers were urged to allow extra time for their commute Friday.

Light showers were falling in the West Hills area when a single-car crash occurred around midnight Thursday.

A car overturned amid slick driving conditions in West Hills on Dec. 1, 2022. (TNLA)

The driver was injured in the crash and had to be extricated after the vehicle overturned on the slick roads.

Drier conditions are expected to return to the region early next week.