Series of storms brings chance of holiday rain to SoCal, prompt mud slide fears in burn scar areas

A series of storms closing in on Southern California has residents in the burn scar areas of the Santa Ana Mountains concerned about another round of potential mud slides.

The Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon and Williams Canyon areas, which were left vulnerable by the Bond Fire in 2020, are still recovering from last week’s storm.

One resident was forced to leave a home on Wildcat Canyon Road after it was badly damaged by rocks and debris from a powerful mudslide.

The damage prompted the creation of a GoFundMe page to help area residents still cleaning up from the storm.

Forecasters are now calling for another series of storms to pound the area late Wednesday through early Sunday.

No evacuation orders were in place as of Wednesday morning for the Silverado Canyon area but residents are urged to be on alert.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to come Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

By the time they are finished, the storms are expected to bring between 1.5 to 3 inches of rain to the coasts and valleys. Mountain and foothill areas could see 2 to 5 inches of rain.

Sandbags can be picked up at the Orange County Public Works lot at Santiago Canyon and Modjeska Canyon Road.

The bags will be available Wednesday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sandbags can also be picked up at Orange County Fire Authority Station 14 at 29402 Silverado Canyon Road.

Snow levels will remain above 8,000 feet through Thursday. Forecasters expect snow down to 4,500 feet by Friday and then reach 4,000 feet by Sunday morning.

Mostly clear skies are expected to return Sunday afternoon.

