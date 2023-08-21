Several school districts and college campuses will be closed Monday due to the continuing impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary.
Below is a list of known closures but there are likely several others. Please check with your local school district before heading out in the rain.
- Los Angeles Unified School District
- Pasadena Unified School District
- Pasadena City College campuses
- Saugus Union School District
- William S. Hart Union High School District
- Fontana Unified School D/istrict
- Cal State Fullerton
- Colton Joint Unified School District
- Cypress College
- Cal State Long Beach
- Westside Union School District
- Lancaster School District
- Antelope Valley High School District
- Eastside Union School District
- Palmdale School District
Hilary is expected to bring widespread rainfall Monday morning but begin to taper off later in the afternoon.