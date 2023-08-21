Several school districts and college campuses will be closed Monday due to the continuing impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary.

Below is a list of known closures but there are likely several others. Please check with your local school district before heading out in the rain.

  • Los Angeles Unified School District
  • Pasadena Unified School District
  • Pasadena City College campuses
  • Saugus Union School District
  • William S. Hart Union High School District
  • Fontana Unified School D/istrict
  • Cal State Fullerton
  • Colton Joint Unified School District
  • Cypress College
  • Cal State Long Beach
  • Westside Union School District
  • Lancaster School District
  • Antelope Valley High School District
  • Eastside Union School District
  • Palmdale School District
Tropical Storm Hilary radar
Radar images show Tropical Storm Hilary early Monday morning. (KTLA)

Hilary is expected to bring widespread rainfall Monday morning but begin to taper off later in the afternoon.