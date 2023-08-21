Several school districts and college campuses will be closed Monday due to the continuing impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary.

Below is a list of known closures but there are likely several others. Please check with your local school district before heading out in the rain.

Los Angeles Unified School District

Pasadena Unified School District

Pasadena City College campuses

Saugus Union School District

William S. Hart Union High School District

Fontana Unified School D/istrict

Cal State Fullerton

Colton Joint Unified School District

Cypress College

Cal State Long Beach

Westside Union School District

Lancaster School District

Antelope Valley High School District

Eastside Union School District

Palmdale School District

Radar images show Tropical Storm Hilary early Monday morning. (KTLA)

Hilary is expected to bring widespread rainfall Monday morning but begin to taper off later in the afternoon.