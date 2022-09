Multiple cars were burned after a fire broke out in an apartment building parking structure (KTLA)

Several cars were burned after a two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building’s parking garage in Montclair Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 4500 Canoga St. just before midnight.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the parking structure, but no items were salvaged. A fire chief on the scene confirmed no injuries to residents or firefighter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.