Several Civilian Oversight Commission members call on L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to resign

Several members of the Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have called on Sheriff Alex Villanueva to resign, citing his tense relationship with the Board of Supervisors and claiming he has resisted oversight of the department.

The move marks an escalation in the increasingly tense relationship between the sheriff and his overseers, who have complained about his department’s lack of transparency and clashed over policing reform measures.

“It is with great reluctance that I call on Sheriff Villanueva to resign,” said Commissioner Robert Bonner during the commission’s public meeting Thursday. “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deserves better and so do the people of Los Angeles County.”

Bonner is a former federal prosecutor, a former U.S. District Court judge and, under George H.W. Bush, led the Drug Enforcement Administration and was the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

