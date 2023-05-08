Several small electric boats were burned in a Long Beach fire early Monday, officials said.

The incident was first reported as a structure around 1:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Marina Drive, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Instead, responding firefighters found 12 small duffy boats on fire behind a business.

Several docked boats went up in flames near London Boat rentals, which appears to be the company that the boats belong to.

The fire was eventually knocked down around 1:40 a.m., officials said.

Several boats were damaged and many of them sank. At least eight were believed to be total loss.

No injuries were reported during the blaze.

Video taken by George Angulo from across Alamitos Bay and shared with KTLA shows heavy smoke and flames from the fire.

“The flames were coming up and plumes of smoke,” Angulo told KTLA. He added that he heard what he thought were explosions and eventually heard sirens and saw fire boats respond to the scene.

Long Beach fire arson units, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, are investigating the incident.

The channel will be closed amid the investigation, officials said.