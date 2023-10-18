There was plenty of “illegal contact” among fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Monday night.

Cell phone cameras captured at least two fights, the largest taking place in the concourse after the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17.

At least a dozen fans of both teams were seen throwing wild punches and wrestling near a concession stand and an elevator, as seen in video captured by Eric Macedo.

Several people slipped and fell on spilled beverages, including a Cowboys fan wearing a No. 7 Trevon Diggs jersey who went down in a splash.

Video shows a brawl involving at least 12 fans at SoFi Stadium after the Cowboys defeated the Chargers. Oct. 16, 2023. (Eric Macedo)

A stand that was selling pink flags for breast cancer awareness also fell victim to the violence. No one was arrested.

Another violent scene played out before kickoff in SoFi’s upper level.

Video recorded by Dov Kleiman shows a Chargers fan tumbling down two rows of seats and then getting punched repeatedly in the head by a Cowboys fan in a No. 88 jersey. Other fans intervened and, after a little more pushing and shoving, the situation de-escalated.

Fan brawls have always occurred inside and outside professional sporting events, but thanks to cell phone cameras, more are being posted to social media than ever.

Last month, a fan recorded video of a large brawl involving San Francisco 49ers fans at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara during a Thursday night game.

A Patriots fan died following an altercation with a Miami Dolphins fan at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 17.

Also in September, a man was knocked unconscious by a headbutt from a Bengals fan and multiple fights broke out in the stands in Dallas during a game between the Cowboys and New York Jets.

Even the “Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland, isn’t immune. Video recorded on Sunday shows several adults trading blows near kids’ rides in Fantasyland.