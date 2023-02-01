A man was arrested and a large cache of weapons were recovered in Hollywood on Jan. 31, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Los Angeles police officers seized several high-powered weapons from a man accused of making criminal threats Tuesday morning.

Police say Braxton Johnson, 24, was arrested in Hollywood after police responded to a report of a possible man with mental illness acting erratically.

Braxton was arrested on a complaint of making criminal threats, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A search warrant was then served at an undisclosed location where officers recovered several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a “large cache of various munitions.”

Photos shared by the Police Department showed several weapons, including a rifle with a scope and a set of camouflage body armor.

It’s unclear what led to Braxton being arrested for the alleged criminal threats or why the search warrant was authored.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will review the case to determine if charges will be formally filed.

No additional details were released by police.