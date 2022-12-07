Several people were injured after a stabbing attack near Van Nuys High School on Dec. 7, 2022. (Citizen)

Several people were injured after a stabbing attack near Van Nuys High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities received reports of the stabbing around 4:19 p.m. near Kittridge Street and Cedros Avenue in Van Nuys.

At least two victims were juveniles, with one victim transported to a local hospital, according to Los Angeles Police. Their ages and genders have not been released.

Officers have detained nine suspects related to the stabbing.

Nine suspects detained after a stabbing attack near Van Nuys High School on Dec. 7, 2022. (Citizen)

Several people were injured after a stabbing attack near Van Nuys High School on Dec. 7, 2022. (Citizen)

Several people were injured after a stabbing attack near Van Nuys High School on Dec. 7, 2022. (Citizen)

Several people were injured after a stabbing attack near Van Nuys High School on Dec. 7, 2022. (Citizen)

Several people were injured after a stabbing attack near Van Nuys High School on Dec. 7, 2022. (Citizen)

Citizen video shows students and bystanders gathered outside the school as police officers and patrol vehicles surround the campus.

Details remain limited and it’s unclear what prompted the attack.

Authorities say there does not appear to be any fatalities, although the victims’ conditions were not immediately known.

The case remains under investigation.