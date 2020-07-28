5 injured in Costa Mesa crash

At least five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Costa Mesa Monday morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of 19th Street and Newport Boulevard, and eight vehicles were involved, Costa Mesa Police Department officials said in a series of tweets.

One person had to be extricated from a vehicle, officials said. One of the five people injured was described as a minor and several victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Firefighters and police responded to the scene, and officials were asking motorists to avoid the area after a SIG Alert was issued in the area.

The Costa Mesa Fire Department called the crash a “heavy rescue and multi-casualty incident.”

Photos showed extensive damage to the vehicles involved.

Later, Costa Mesa police said one of the drivers involved was under the influence and was seen heading in the wrong direction on Newport Boulevard. It is unclear if any arrests were made.

🚨#Sigalert Lanes blocked on 19th Street and Newport Boulevard. Please avoid area as we respond along with @CMFD_PIO pic.twitter.com/ZrhSqd55VE — Costa Mesa Police (@CostaMesaPD) July 27, 2020